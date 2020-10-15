Man killed crossing U.S. 321 identified

The driver who was killed following a wreck on U.S. 321 Wednesday was identified.

Jason Sheh Ali, 43, of Nebo was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning on U.S. 321 at the Mission Road intersection, according to a press release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Ali was driving a 2009 Pontiac Vibe while traveling north on the highway. He rear-ended a 2007 Honda Accord that had stopped for a red light at the intersection.

After briefly speaking with the driver of the Accord and a witness, Ali left the scene on foot. He was struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey in the southbound lanes.

Ali died at the scene due to injuries received during the second collision.

No charges will be filed against other drivers involved, according to the release.

