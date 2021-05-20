Man killed at Taylorsville worksite identified

A Taylorsville man has been identified as the employee killed on a worksite in Taylorsville on Wednesday, according to an Alexander County Sheriff's Office news release.

The individual was identified as Shane Anthony Sharpe, 38. On Wednesday at approximately 1:50 p.m., a call came into Alexander County Communications in reference to a possible trench rescue at a business located on Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community of Alexander County.

Units from Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department arrived a few minutes after the call was given out. Firemen found that dirt and asphalt had fallen onto Sharpe, who was inside the trench that was about 10 feet deep, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firemen and volunteers were able to free Sharpe from the trench. CPR was administered immediately but was unsuccessful. Sharpe was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Dolores Quesenberry, public information officer with the North Carolina Department of Labor, confirmed that the state Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Division has been notified of the incident and has opened an investigation.