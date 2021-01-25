Man found dead outside of building in Hickory identified

A former traveling companion of a man found dead in Hickory has voiced concerns about his death.

The body of Christopher Roberts, 48, was found in late December outside of a group of buildings, including the local IRS office. He was from Erwin, Tennessee, according to lifelong friend Reba Jones.

Jones, 49, also grew up in Erwin. She said Roberts was likely traveling through Hickory when he died in late December. She could not say where he was heading. “He could have been heading back (home),” she said.

Jones said she and Roberts had known each other since they were children. “I don’t remember not knowing him,” Jones said.

“He was a really good-hearted person,” Jones said. “He helped me take care of my kids.”

Roberts left to travel across the country at least four or five times, Jones said. She and Roberts once traveled across the country together visiting 21 states. “We hitchhiked. He took me to see places I’ve never seen before. We went to Colorado. It was beautiful,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones said one of the last times she talked to Roberts was Dec. 21. She said the two had an argument and he left to travel once again on his own.