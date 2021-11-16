 Skip to main content
Man found dead from drug overdose outside of MDI in Hickory
The Hickory Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car outside MDI on Alex Lee Boulevard last Friday.

Kimberly George, the president of communications and corporate citizenship for the company, confirmed a body had been found in a car parked on the property of the distribution company. The man was not an employee, she said.

Capt. Jeff Young with the police department said the cause of death was likely from a drug overdose. Investigators did not find drugs in the vehicle but he said there was evidence the man had taken a controlled substance.

Young said the man regularly visited the company because his friend worked there. He also applied for a position at MDI and was reportedly there for a job interview last week.

“It’s very upsetting and we're always concerned for the family and anybody involved when you find something like this happens,” George said.

