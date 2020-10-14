 Skip to main content
Man dies following US 321 wreck on Wednesday
A driver involved in an early morning wreck on U.S. 321 Wednesday was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to cross the highway. He died at the scene, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, a 2009 Pontiac Vibe car was traveling north on U.S. 321 at the Mission Road intersection. The Pontiac rear-ended a 2007 Honda Accord that had stopped for a red light at the intersection, according to a press release from the highway patrol.

After briefly speaking with the driver of the Accord and a witness, the driver of the Pontiac left the scene on foot. He was struck by a 2011 Honda Odyssey in the southbound lanes, according to the release.

The driver of the Pontiac died at the scene due to injuries received during the second collision. The driver was not identified as of Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the Accord, Keaton Allen, 25, of Hickory and the driver of the Odyssey, Lesia Spears, 58, of Lenoir were not injured.

No charges are anticipated and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

