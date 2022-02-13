Making the pitch: Employers seek to attract workers with higher pay, benefits

Shurtape recruiters Tim Martin and Shirley Deviney said the company’s efforts included raising pay as much as 5% for some positions. The company was also emphasizing its benefits.

Deviney said the company has altered its hiring approach. “We’re trying to not be so picky,” she said. “We want to be picky enough that we get good people in the door but we don’t want to be so picky that we’re leaving somebody out that could possibly be a good fit.”

Pearson said she came away impressed with what she saw.

“I feel like the workers are definitely finally getting what they deserve,” Pearson said. “Before the pandemic, I feel companies kind of (got away) with giving the bare minimum. But now it’s hard to get workers, so now they’re having to up the pay to get workers out, and I feel like it’s definitely a good thing for us.”

Others who came to the job fair agreed.

Kristian Winkler, a 26-year-old job coach who accompanied 35-year-old Sean Arbuckle to the fair, said she was pleased with the pay and flexible scheduling companies were offering. “It’s a good step from what we’ve been seeing the past couple years,” she said.