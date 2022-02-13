Making the pitch: Employers seek to attract workers with higher pay, benefits

Adasha Pearson was not in need of a job when she went to the Ridgeview Works Job Fair last week, but the 26-year-old said she is not one to pass up opportunities for advancement.
The job fair, which was held Tuesday at the Ridgeview library, certainly presented options.
The organizations looking to attract employees ranged from major local manufacturers CommScope and Shurtape to public entities such as the city of Hickory and Greenway Public Transportation.
Institutions offering career-related services, such as NCWorks and Catawba Valley Community College, were also represented.
The fair showcased the pressures facing employers when it comes to bringing in workers. “As far as the job market goes, now there’s a lot more jobs that are available and so (job seekers) have a lot more choices,” said Hanna Marada, a human resources representative from CommScope.
She said the company has implemented a 2% across-the board pay increase for its workers. The company was advertising positions ranging from nearly $17 an hour for material handlers and forklift operators to more than $27 an hour for maintenance technicians.
Ryan Bartolino, a human resources representative with food distribution company Performance Foodservice, said the starting pay is $19.25 an hour. In addition, she said the company offers performance incentives and, for CDL drivers, signing bonuses of up to $6,000 depending on experience.
Shurtape recruiters Tim Martin and Shirley Deviney said the company’s efforts included raising pay as much as 5% for some positions. The company was also emphasizing its benefits.
Deviney said the company has altered its hiring approach. “We’re trying to not be so picky,” she said. “We want to be picky enough that we get good people in the door but we don’t want to be so picky that we’re leaving somebody out that could possibly be a good fit.”
Pearson said she came away impressed with what she saw.
“I feel like the workers are definitely finally getting what they deserve,” Pearson said. “Before the pandemic, I feel companies kind of (got away) with giving the bare minimum. But now it’s hard to get workers, so now they’re having to up the pay to get workers out, and I feel like it’s definitely a good thing for us.”
Others who came to the job fair agreed.
Kristian Winkler, a 26-year-old job coach who accompanied 35-year-old Sean Arbuckle to the fair, said she was pleased with the pay and flexible scheduling companies were offering. “It’s a good step from what we’ve been seeing the past couple years,” she said.
For his part, Arbuckle said he was glad Winkler was there to help him navigate the process. “It’s good to have a job coach because there are times I feel nervous and lost for words when I’m trying to find something new even though I have the experience,” he explained.
Arbuckle said he works in sales and as a health ambassador at Walmart in Hickory. He originally worked for Walmart in New Hampshire and transferred to Hickory.
He’s been exploring a number of options. Arbuckle said he applied to the furniture academy at Catawba Valley Community College but had not heard back. He said he was looking for administrative or office jobs, as well.
Arbuckle said he also was interested in fine arts programs at Catawba Valley Community College.
His priorities when it comes to work include working hours that allow him to have time to spend with family and his passion for the arts. “If I’m being honest, one of the reasons why I do office work is also to work at the theater to do backstage work and business work,” Arbuckle said. “My professors told me in college: one feeds the wallet, one feeds the soul.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
