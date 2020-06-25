Making Old Lenoir Road new: Three artists to paint murals

Business owners along Old Lenoir Road have long hoped to see the area become an arts destination.
That initiative is moving forward this week as work began on the first of three murals that will be located on or near Old Lenoir Road.
All the murals are expected to be complete over the next month or so.
Money for the project has come through both private donations and a $4,000 grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
James Smith, an artist who also painted the “Welcome to Hickory” mural in downtown, is the first artist to begin work on his mural, which will adorn the side of Metcalf’s Hibernation Station mattress store.
“It’s an exciting time for public art to be put up and in terms of what I’m painting on this wall, it will remain to be seen but it’s something that represents pride and loyalty to the community,” Smith said.
Though Smith declined to describe the subject of his mural, Charles Kimso, another craftsman and artist who will be panting a mural in July, showed a sketch depicting workers in a hosiery mill.
The mural will go on the wall of Kimso’s workshop, which is located in the former Ellis Mill. The subject matter is a nod to the building’s history.
The third mural, by Sara Jenne Echerd, will be on the side of Mud Mamas Studio on Third Avenue NW.
Echerd's mural will feature a colorful arrangement of flowers.
She said she's planning to start on her mural today.
Meredith Ross, co-owner of Hickory Tree Consignment, said business owners in the area have been talking about turning the area into an arts district for a decade, and these murals represent the first steps to implementing that vision.
She said the area is well-suited for an arts district both because of the presence of artists in the area and the opportunities for development.
“We’ve got just that grunge vibe of old things being made new … and lots of vacant properties,” Ross said.
The area will be known as the OLLE Arts District – a reference to the first two letters in “Old” and “Lenoir.”
A sign designating the district will be put up along the road.
Ross said the area could grow to include other artwork as well and that these concepts could complement the walking and biking paths the city has planned to put in on Old Lenoir Road.
She added that one challenge to developing the district has been the unwillingness of some owners of vacant or underused properties to sell.
“We would love to see more of that property that’s available and the potential is unrealized be available to the next generation,” Ross said. “That’s why we’re not further along in 10 years of working for this but it’s happening, a little at a time and we’re grateful.”
Ross said donations to the mural projects can still be made through the Friends of Hickory. For more information, visit friendsofhickory.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.