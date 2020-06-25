Making Old Lenoir Road new: Three artists to paint murals

Business owners along Old Lenoir Road have long hoped to see the area become an arts destination.

That initiative is moving forward this week as work began on the first of three murals that will be located on or near Old Lenoir Road.

All the murals are expected to be complete over the next month or so.

Money for the project has come through both private donations and a $4,000 grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

James Smith, an artist who also painted the “Welcome to Hickory” mural in downtown, is the first artist to begin work on his mural, which will adorn the side of Metcalf’s Hibernation Station mattress store.

“It’s an exciting time for public art to be put up and in terms of what I’m painting on this wall, it will remain to be seen but it’s something that represents pride and loyalty to the community,” Smith said.

Though Smith declined to describe the subject of his mural, Charles Kimso, another craftsman and artist who will be panting a mural in July, showed a sketch depicting workers in a hosiery mill.