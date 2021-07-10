Make something fun at crafting programs

NEWTON — Do you like showing off your artistic side with do-it-yourself projects? If you enjoy expressing yourself creatively, you’ll love the Catawba County Library’s upcoming programs — one for teens and one for adults.
On Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m., 12- to 18-year-olds are invited to Sew a Sloth. The youth program will teach you basic sewing skills using the library’s sewing machines, and at the end of the session, you’ll take home a cute, stuffed sloth you’ve created and personalized. All supplies are provided, but the in-person class has limited capacity due to the availability of machines. To attend, register early at tinyurl.com/CCSLSew or by calling 828-465-8664. The session meets in the community room of the Main Library in Newton.
On Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m., adults are encouraged to make a three-dimensional wall hanging that’s perfect for any room in the house. You’ll take thick cotton rope, along with yarn in your chosen colors, and wrap and knot a free-form, organic shape that will add a funky, modern element to your home décor. Supplies are provided and class size is limited, so sign up early by registering at tinyurl.com/ccls-RopeArt or by calling 828-465-8664. The session meets in the rear parking lot of the Main Library in Newton.
For more crafting projects you can pursue on your own or with the family, explore the library’s online collection (ls2pac.catawbacountync.gov/#section=home) for a wide array of books and magazines in both print and digital formats. You’ll find lots of creative options for kids and adults, using everything from wood, paper, and yarn to resin, found objects, and even cat hair.
For more information about the Catawba County Library’s resources and services, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8665, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit www.facebook.com/catawbacountylibrarysystem.