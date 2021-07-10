Make something fun at crafting programs

NEWTON — Do you like showing off your artistic side with do-it-yourself projects? If you enjoy expressing yourself creatively, you’ll love the Catawba County Library’s upcoming programs — one for teens and one for adults.

On Thursday, July 15 at 2 p.m., 12- to 18-year-olds are invited to Sew a Sloth. The youth program will teach you basic sewing skills using the library’s sewing machines, and at the end of the session, you’ll take home a cute, stuffed sloth you’ve created and personalized. All supplies are provided, but the in-person class has limited capacity due to the availability of machines. To attend, register early at tinyurl.com/CCSLSew or by calling 828-465-8664. The session meets in the community room of the Main Library in Newton.

On Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m., adults are encouraged to make a three-dimensional wall hanging that’s perfect for any room in the house. You’ll take thick cotton rope, along with yarn in your chosen colors, and wrap and knot a free-form, organic shape that will add a funky, modern element to your home décor. Supplies are provided and class size is limited, so sign up early by registering at tinyurl.com/ccls-RopeArt or by calling 828-465-8664. The session meets in the rear parking lot of the Main Library in Newton.