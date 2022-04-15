 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Make new friends during event at library

HICKORY — Are you new to Hickory and want to make some friends in the area? Come to Speed Friend Dating on Thursday, April 28, at 6:30 p.m. and meet other new folks like you. The event will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Join for an hour of round-based conversations and decide who you want to exchange contact information with at the end. Conversation topics will be provided. This program is for 20-30-something adults. No registration required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. 

