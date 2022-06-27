 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Make an ocean-themed wall hanging at library

  • 0

HICKORY — Learn how to create your very own macramé wall hanging on Saturday, July 9, at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Participants will dye their wall hangings using Kool-Aid to create an ocean-themed ombre effect. The program is for teens and adults. This program is free but space is limited and registration is required. Registration will open two weeks before the event.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families upset insurance companies have yet to pay for tornado damage in Illinois

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert