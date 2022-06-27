Make an ocean-themed wall hanging at library

HICKORY — Learn how to create your very own macramé wall hanging on Saturday, July 9, at 1 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Participants will dye their wall hangings using Kool-Aid to create an ocean-themed ombre effect. The program is for teens and adults. This program is free but space is limited and registration is required. Registration will open two weeks before the event.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.