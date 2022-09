HICKORY — The Catawba County Council on Aging will host flu shot clinics the first two weeks of October at six locations throughout Catawba County.

These clinics for senior citizens will take place in Hickory, Newton, Catawba, Claremont, and Vale. Appointments are required. Call the Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information and to make an appointment. Deadline for appointments is Sept. 23.