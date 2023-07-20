Movie in downtown Hickory

Enjoy a free movie at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at Union Square in downtown Hickory.

This Saturday the Hickory Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department will be screening the movie, “Jumanji.”

Concessions and games will be available before each movie begins. Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Fall gardening talk to be held

Learn about fall gardening and more at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday at 1 p.m.

N.C. Cooperative Extension Agent April Vigardt will lead an informative session on fall gardening. Just because stores are closing out their gardening sections mid-summer doesn’t mean there isn’t food that can still be grown.

Vigardt will be talking about planting garlic, carrots, salad greens, onions, some root crops, cold-hardy herbs and more. If participating in the plant swap following the talk, bring healthy, pest-free plants, starts or seeds to share.

The event is free, but registration is required. Participants must sign up by Friday. To sign up, visit the events calendar at hickorync.gov/library.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

Dungeons & Dragons at Hickory library

On Monday from 5-6:30 p.m., teens and adults can explore the fantasy worlds of the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Build your Dungeons & Dragons character, learn basic game play, sew your own dice pouch, and more during the free event.

The event is free, but registration is required. Participants must sign up by Sunday. To sign up, visit the events calendar at hickorync.gov/library.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

Pop and rock concert

Eclectic pop and rock band Chasing Phoenix will perform in Valdese on Friday.

The performance is part of the Family Fun Nights Summer Concert Series. The series runs every Friday night from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend from 7-10 p.m. on Temple Field behind the Old Rock School in Valdese. All concerts are free to the public.

Concessions will be available for purchase from the Rock School Arts Foundation. They will also be offering a 50/50 raffle for those that want to participate. Lawn games such as cornhole, tetherball, Frisbee and giant Jenga will be available for attendees to enjoy.

The Old Rock School is at 400 Main St. West.

Make a wooden bowl

The Western Piedmont Woodcrafters Club meeting will feature a presentation on making a wooden bowl on a lathe.

The club will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Klingspor’s woodworking shop at 856 21st St. Drive SE in Hickory. Meetings are open to the public.

Ralph Green will give the presentation. With discussion and demonstration, he will cover many aspects of the process, including tools used, techniques, materials and finishes.

Members and visitors can also enjoy the portion of the program where members and guests show and discuss their completed woodworking projects. All will have an opportunity to offer comments and ask questions about presentations, items shown and other topics.