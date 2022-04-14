Make a mug on Friday; grab a brew, hear some tunes on Saturday

Coffee and car show on Saturday

3 Little Chicks Bakery is teaming up with the Western Carolina Ford Club to host a car show this Saturday.

The bakery hosts a Coffee and Cars show every third Saturday.

The show is open to all makes and models of cars. 3 Little Chicks Bakery is located at 3050 S N.C. Highway 127 in Hickory.

Music, beer at CBV Brewery and Taproom

CBV Brewery and Taproom is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday with live music, food trucks and beers. Justin Mintun and the Good Foot Down Band, from Huntersville, will be performing from 6-9 p.m.

On Friday, Makenzie Marie will be performing from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

CBV Brewery and Taproom is located at 116 W A St., in Newton.

Make your own mug on Friday

Mud Mamas Studio is hosting a ceramics workshop on Friday, where attendees will learn how to make a mug.

The cost of the workshop is $45. The workshop is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. All materials will be provided. According to the Mud Mamas Studio website, the handmade mugs will be food safe and ready to use once fired. Tickets for the workshop can be purchased on the Mud Mamas Studio website. Purchases are non-refundable.

The Mud Mamas Studio is located at 932 Third Ave. NW, in Hickory.

Flowerium workshop for teens at the library

The Patrick Beaver Library is hosting an event for teens ages 12 to 18 to create a flowerium. The workshop is Monday at 2 p.m. Teens will use lightbulb-shaped jars to arrange flowers in mineral oil to give the flowers a floating impression.

All library programs are free. Registration is required.

To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up on the library’s website. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block.

Full Circle Arts reception

The public is invited to a reception honoring the artists in Full Circle Arts’ Spring Competition on April 21 from 6-8 p.m.

The show has been judged by the husband and wife team of Nancy and Art Cozart. Nancy is a photographer and painter. Art is known as “The Cup Guy” because he draws portraits on Styrofoam coffee cups. The Cozarts will be displaying their own art in a separate exhibition at Full Circle Arts. Both exhibitions continue through May 21.

The spring competition was open to all artists in the area and shows a wide variety of media. Winning artwork will be announced at the reception.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW.

The hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.