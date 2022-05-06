Make a milkweed seed bomb at Hickory library

HICKORY — Join folks at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, to make a nutrient rich milkweed seed bomb to take home and plant. Learn about the cold stratification process, monarch butterfly migration, and how to prep your seeds for planting. This program is for all ages, but registration required.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.