Make a drink holder during library program

HICKORY — Adults are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, for a do-it-yourself program on making a beach drink holder.

Participants will make their own drink holder with upcycled tin cans and garden stakes. Registration is required for this free program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. 

