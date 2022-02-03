 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Make a button during program at Hickory library
HICKORY — Do you collect buttons and pins? Learn how to make your own on Monday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Design a button using a variety of different mediums, including digital design and decoupage. Teens ages 12-18 are welcome to participate. Registration is required for this program. Parents should only register their child.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.

