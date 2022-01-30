Make a bird feeder during program at library

HICKORY — People are invited to celebrate National Bird Feeding Month on Friday, Feb. 4, during an activity at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

During a program at 11 a.m. that day, participants will create an upcycled bird feeder to hang outside their home. Decorate a repurposed tin can for a totally customized bird feeder. This program is for adults and youth ages 12 and older. All supplies provided. Registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.