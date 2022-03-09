Main Avenue bridge opened on Tuesday; city unclear when pedestrian bridge will reopen

The Main Avenue bridge in Hickory opened to traffic Tuesday morning more than two weeks after the collapse of the City Walk arches rendered the bridge impassable.

It’s not clear, however, when the City Walk pedestrian bridge itself will reopen.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city will not reopen that bridge until city officials are able to repair the handrails damaged by the fall of the 40-ton arches. City officials said they do not have a timeline for when that work will happen.

Mayor Hank Guess has said it may take some time before the pedestrian bridge is repaired because of supply chain lags.

The bridge opened last year and serves as a connection between the eastern part of the City Walk near Lenoir-Rhyne University and the western part in downtown Hickory.

Pedestrians will still be able to cross from one side of the City Walk to the other using the sidewalk by the Main Avenue bridge.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

