Maiden wide receiver makes 11-year-old's Christmas wish come true

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to get it done for him in enough time for Christmas,” Nikki said. “(Culliver) is going to go places in his life if he keeps making kids’ dreams come true. When I explained to him what Loghan wanted, it was like he was flattered himself, like he didn’t know what to say. He is living up to his word. He said, ‘I will do my best to make that kid’s Christmas.’”

Nikki said that Loghan has been to all of this season’s Maiden games with his grandfather, and has told the family about all of Culliver’s plays from each game. She said that Loghan dropped to his knees and cried when Culliver got injured during the last game of the season against East Surry.

“When I dove for the pylon to get in the end zone, two of their players came down,” Culliver said. “One of them rolled over my hand and cracked it.” The injury left Culliver with two broken bones and six screws in his left hand.

Culliver said he has been playing football since he was 5. He was inspired to play football after watching his older brothers play. “It made me want to play ever since, because they were good at it and I wanted to be better than them at it,” Culliver said with a laugh.

Culliver, 16, is currently a junior in high school. The 247Sports website has Culliver ranked as No. 10 in a 2023 Top Football Recruits in North Carolina. According to ESPN, Culliver has had nine college offers since Oct. 26.

