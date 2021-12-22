Maiden wide receiver makes 11-year-old's Christmas wish come true

An 11-year-old’s Christmas wish came true when he met his favorite Maiden High School football player.
Loghan Trammell’s mother Nikki Trammell made a public Facebook post on Dec. 9 in search of an autographed football from Loghan’s idol, wide receiver Chris Culliver. It wasn’t long before the football player responded and agreed to meet Loghan. In her post, Nikki said that the signed football was Loghan’s number one Christmas wish.
“When I got on Facebook and saw the post, it just touched my heart that that’s what he would want for Christmas,” Culliver’s mother Frannie Martin said. Martin said she was especially moved by the part of the post where Nikki says, “When he is outside playing football with the neighborhood kids, he even refers to himself as Chris Culliver.”
On Friday, Culliver and his family met Loghan’s family near the playground at the Maiden Community Center.
Loghan was speechless when Culliver handed him the football and a pair of orange gloves, then gave him a hug. Even with a broken hand, Culliver still tossed the ball around with Loghan. “I didn’t expect this at all,” Loghan said. Culliver said he was feeling great after meeting Loghan and the exchange had made his day better.
After receiving the football and taking a few pictures, Loghan hugged his mom tightly and cried tears of happiness while repeatedly telling her thank you. Nikki said it made her feel like the best mom ever.
“I honestly didn’t think I was going to be able to get it done for him in enough time for Christmas,” Nikki said. “(Culliver) is going to go places in his life if he keeps making kids’ dreams come true. When I explained to him what Loghan wanted, it was like he was flattered himself, like he didn’t know what to say. He is living up to his word. He said, ‘I will do my best to make that kid’s Christmas.’”
Nikki said that Loghan has been to all of this season’s Maiden games with his grandfather, and has told the family about all of Culliver’s plays from each game. She said that Loghan dropped to his knees and cried when Culliver got injured during the last game of the season against East Surry.
“When I dove for the pylon to get in the end zone, two of their players came down,” Culliver said. “One of them rolled over my hand and cracked it.” The injury left Culliver with two broken bones and six screws in his left hand.
Culliver said he has been playing football since he was 5. He was inspired to play football after watching his older brothers play. “It made me want to play ever since, because they were good at it and I wanted to be better than them at it,” Culliver said with a laugh.
Culliver, 16, is currently a junior in high school. The 247Sports website has Culliver ranked as No. 10 in a 2023 Top Football Recruits in North Carolina. According to ESPN, Culliver has had nine college offers since Oct. 26.