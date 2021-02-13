Maiden Rescue Squad deploys life-saving devices

“Catawba Rescue Squad purchased and implemented three of the same models late last year and has been very pleased, so we bought ours when they became available,” Frye said.

Catawba Rescue Squad Chief Donny Houston said the device can be put on and deployed quickly and can free up a first responder to do other things, like airway management, IV intervention and medications. The device also allows the first responders to elevate the victim for “heads-up” CPR. The method allows gravity to help improve blood flow in and out of the brain.

The ROSC-U is used by placing a belt around the chest of the patient, and the automatic CPR unit is placed in the center of the patient’s chest and attached to the belt. The unit accommodates chest sizes ranging from 24 inches to 72 inches. Once activated, it provides consistent high-quality compressions the recommended depth for up to three hours.

“We have 20-25 volunteers who answer approximately 700 calls in our district which spans 50-plus miles and these machines allow them to do more to increase the odds of survival,” Houston added.

The devices don’t diminish the importance of CPR training, Frye said. “With an out-of-the-hospital cardiac arrest, the chances of survival are almost zero unless somebody starts CPR right away. That’s why it’s so important for everyone, even the young ones, to learn CPR.”