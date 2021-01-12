Maiden man dies in single-vehicle wreck

A Maiden man died following a single-vehicle wreck in Maiden on Monday.

A 2002 GMC van, driven by Jack W. Moose Jr., 75, of Maiden, was traveling southbound on North Carolina Avenue when the vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, according to a press release from the Maiden Police Department.

Moose died in the crash. Personnel from Maiden Fire Department, Maiden Rescue Squad and Catawba County EMS removed his body from the vehicle.

Investigating officers do not suspect alcohol nor excessive speed were factors in the crash, the release stated.