 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maiden man dies in single-vehicle wreck
0 comments

Maiden man dies in single-vehicle wreck

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Maiden man died following a single-vehicle wreck in Maiden on Monday.

A 2002 GMC van, driven by Jack W. Moose Jr., 75, of Maiden, was traveling southbound on North Carolina Avenue when the vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned, according to a press release from the Maiden Police Department.

Moose died in the crash. Personnel from Maiden Fire Department, Maiden Rescue Squad and Catawba County EMS removed his body from the vehicle. 

Investigating officers do not suspect alcohol nor excessive speed were factors in the crash, the release stated.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert