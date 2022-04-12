 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maiden man charged with intent to sell or deliver opioids near a school

Maiden police reported finding 70 fentanyl pills in a search of a Maiden man's home.

A Maiden man is charged with trafficking opioids and intent to sell or deliver opioids within 1,000 feet of a school.

Bradley Eugene Caldwell, 28, of North Main Avenue, was arrested Friday after Maiden police found 70 fentanyl pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia while searching Caldwell’s house under a warrant, a news release from the Maiden Police Department said.

Caldwell’s house is near Maiden Elementary School.

Caldwell was charged with felony trafficking opium or heroin and possession with intent to sell or deliver an opiate within 1,000 feet of a school, the release said.

He was placed under a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Bradley Caldwell
