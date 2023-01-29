Maiden High student to speak on U.S. Constitution

NEWTON — The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men is welcoming guest Maiden High School senior Keller Thomas to speak on the United States Constitution.

The meeting will be on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. (meal optional) at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. Business/program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The public and prospective members are invited to attend.

Keller was the first-place winner at the American Legion Post 48 Annual High School Oratorical Competition and is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Beta Club and Teen Court at Maiden High School.

The Catawba County Federation of Republican Men strives to increase the effectiveness of the Catawba County Republican Party in the cause of good government through active and informed participation in the political process. They meet monthly, except July and December.

For more information on the upcoming meeting, future meetings, or for more information on joining this growing group, contact Richard Thompson at 828-228-2697.