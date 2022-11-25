 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madrigal Feaste offered at Hiddenite Center

HIDDENITE — Music, merriment, and a delicious meal of “Olde English” delicacies will set the stage when the  Alexander Central High School Chorus presents the return of the Madrigal Feaste on Dec. 12. The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Hiddenite Center’s Educational Complex ballroom at 70 Hiddenite Church Road.

This holiday tradition features music and pageantry by the ACHS Madrigal Choir. The program will be under the direction of Michelle Sullivan and Michael Hone with accompaniment by Jennifer Brooks. Admission cost for this dinner theater is $18 plus tax per person. Prepayment is required. Purchase tickets online at www.hiddenitearts.org/madrigal-feaste/ or call 828-632-6966 to pay by phone. Also, visit the Lucas Mansion to pay in person.

