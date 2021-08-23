Madison Bumgarner and family opening wagyu beef shop in Lenoir

Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.

The 4440 Ranch & Cattle Co. is opening a store on North Main Street that will sell F1 wagyu beef raised in Caldwell County, a news release from the city of Lenoir says. The store is owned by Bumgarner; his wife, Ali; father-in-law, Mark Saunders; and brother-in-law Tanner Saunders.

The family raises wagyu beef cattle in the Patterson area of Caldwell County and other parts of North Carolina, the news release said.

Bumgarner, a Caldwell County native, is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has won three World Series championships.

The 4440 Ranch & Cattle store is expected to open by late October or early November, store manager Ronnie Wilson said in the release. Currently, 4440’s flagship store is in Patterson on Hwy. 268.

The family decided to open the new storefront in downtown Lenoir to have a more accessible location for new and existing customers.