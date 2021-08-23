Madison Bumgarner and family opening wagyu beef shop in Lenoir

Baseball pitcher Madison Bumgarner and his family are opening a wagyu beef shop in downtown Lenoir.
The 4440 Ranch & Cattle Co. is opening a store on North Main Street that will sell F1 wagyu beef raised in Caldwell County, a news release from the city of Lenoir says. The store is owned by Bumgarner; his wife, Ali; father-in-law, Mark Saunders; and brother-in-law Tanner Saunders.
The family raises wagyu beef cattle in the Patterson area of Caldwell County and other parts of North Carolina, the news release said.
Bumgarner, a Caldwell County native, is a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He has won three World Series championships.
The 4440 Ranch & Cattle store is expected to open by late October or early November, store manager Ronnie Wilson said in the release. Currently, 4440’s flagship store is in Patterson on Hwy. 268.
The family decided to open the new storefront in downtown Lenoir to have a more accessible location for new and existing customers.
“We already have a lot of customers driving in from Boone, Wilkesboro, and surrounding counties and by being downtown, some of these customers may prefer the new location thus increasing Lenoir’s foot traffic,” Wilson said in the release. “More people will see the store. It’s a win-win.”
The store sells all major cuts of beef and specialty items such as meatloaf, chorizo, breakfast sausage, bratwurst and kielbasa. The store specializes in F1 wagyu beef, which comes from the offspring of a wagyu bull and an Angus cow. Wagyu beef can cost more than traditional beef but is considered to taste better and be healthier, Wilson said in the release.
“Our goal is to ensure that our customers get that buttery, melt-in-your-mouth experience every time they purchase 4440 beef,” he said in the release. “We don’t use hormones or any unnecessary antibiotics, and we grain feed all of our cattle. Grain-fed makes a big difference in the flavor as well as the degree of marbling.”
The downtown Lenoir store will likely be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, the release said.