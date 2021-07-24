Luxury town homes, office space part of new development in SE Hickory

Hickory City Council approved an annexation and rezoning for a mixed-use project on 16 acres of land off Startown Road between Catawba Valley Boulevard SE and Short Road.

At the time, Eric Yeargain, a land development manager with Neill Grading & Construction Co., said the developers were still in the process of figuring out the details of the project.

Now, the developers have a pretty good idea what the future of that land will look like.

The development, known as Hawks Ridge, will have 72,000 square feet of office space and 15 luxury town homes, Yeargain said. Neill Grading is working with Charlotte-based real estate firm Lat Purser & Associates.

The plan now is to build the office space in phases, with the initial phase consisting of two buildings offering about 28,000 square feet.

Developers expect to have the first office space finished by late 2022.

Yeargain added that the pace of building could change depending on how much interest they get during preleasing, which is going on right now.

The offices will consist of shell space suitable for various uses.