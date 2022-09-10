Lunch & Learn event planned in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Alexander County Historic Preservation Committee invites people to bring their lunch and learn more about historic preservation in North Carolina.

“Lunch & Learn” events are scheduled for each Wednesday at noon during September at the Alexander County Services Center conference room, located at 151 West Main Ave. in Taylorsville.

The second presentation in the series is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 14. Presentations will be made by members of the State Historic Preservation Office, a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

During the presentation, Jennifer Cathey will discuss the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. The standards are professional dos and don’ts for old and historic building work developed by the National Park Service and adopted nationwide as a guide for planning and design of successful building reuse. She will explore the origins of the standards, their use in various regulatory and non-regulatory settings, and how the standards apply to various commercial and residential building projects to illustrate their use.

The public is invited to bring a lunch and enjoy this free presentation. If you wish to attend, RSVP to ckincaid@alexandercountync.gov or call 828-352-7757.