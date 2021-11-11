Luminaria display celebrates and honors loved ones

NEWTON — Carolina Caring invites the community to participate in its second annual "Light up a Life" celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the organization’s Newton campus located at 3975 Robinson Road.

Participants can purchase luminaria candles for loved ones who have made an impact on their lives and gather at Carolina Caring's campus to share memories while driving through the campus beautifully aglow.

Last year, the first “Light up a Life” celebration started out as an idea to celebrate life and end the year on a note of positivity. It was reflected brilliantly with numerous luminary tributes for loved ones who were cherished by family members. This year we will also see how beautifully our tiny lights can come together to create a breathtaking illumination.

Luminarias are $10 each. For more information, visit CarolinaCaring.org/lights, email abogen@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 2328.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health-care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.