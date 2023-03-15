VALDESE — In the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day, the third annual Lucky Leprechaun Hunt is set to take place Friday, March 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Search downtown, all the way from Italy Street to the Old Rock School for one of the little green tricksters. If you are lucky enough to find one, bring him to the tourism office in the Old Rock School for a pot o’ gold prize.

There will be 200 leprechauns waiting to be found. Limit one leprechaun per child.

The downtown district is home to several locally owned restaurants and unique shops. Enjoy a picnic lunch or ice cream cone at one of the multiple downtown parks. Continue your “hunting” skills as you search for all hidden 51 objects in the Village Park Mural. Relax by Centennial Fountain Park or take a photo with the new art installation on the Old Rock School lawn to commemorate the Old Rock School’s 100th birthday in 2023.

For more details about the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt and other Valdese events, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-874-6774.