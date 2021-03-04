Lucky Leprechaun Hunt planned in Valdese

VALDESE — Valdese Community Affairs has announced the Lucky Leprechaun Hunt for children.

From March 10-17, 100 leprechauns will be hidden along Main Street Valdese, between Italy and Praley streets. These leprechauns will be approximately 8 inches tall and dressed in green. Those lucky enough to find a leprechaun can exchange it at the Old Rock School for a special prize. The prizes can be collected during regular office hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or by calling 828-879-2129.

The town of Valdese asks that leprechaun hunters be ages 3-15. One prize will be awarded per child.

“With spring around the corner, we thought this could be a fun and safe way to get families out to enjoy the weather in downtown, while giving the children of our community an exciting challenge," said Morrissa Angi, director of Town of Valdese Community Affairs.

“During the event we encourage participants to check out the local shops, restaurants and attractions."

Leprechauns will not be hidden inside, only outside in public areas of downtown. Clues for finding those sneaky visitors in green will be provided on the Town of Valdese Facebook Page (facebook.com/valdesenc).

For more information, go to visitvaldese.com or call 828-879-2129. A full list of businesses and downtown features can also be found at downtownvaldese.com