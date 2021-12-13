Luck of the draw: 3 Sarstedt employees win electric cars

Three employees of Sarstedt Inc. in Newton won electric cars to use for two years.

On Friday, the German medical and laboratory equipment manufacturer awarded the cars to Jenifer Carroll, Phillip W. Xiong and Jesus Chavez. The employees won in a raffle in celebration of Sarstedt Group’s 60-year anniversary, the company said in a press release.

In total, Sarstedt raffled off 30 electric vehicles among its 3,000 employees worldwide. The money raised from the raffle is being matched by Sarstedt and donated to victims of a flood in the North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland areas of Germany. The flooding happened earlier this year and affected one of Sarstedt's production plants.

The company chose electric cars in an effort to put sustainability and the environment first, Sarstedt said.

The company plans to install two electric car-charging stations at its Newton facility for the employees to charge their new electric cars and for visitors to use, as well.