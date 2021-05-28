Lucile Miller Observatory again has public events

MAIDEN — The Catawba Valley Astronomy Club announced that the Lucile Miller Observatory returns to twice-a-month public observing beginning Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 18, at 8 p.m.

The observatory is located on the campus of Maiden Middle School, North "C" Avenue in Maiden. These are free events, all ages and interests are welcome, and no reservations are needed. The observatory will be open rain or shine both evenings.

Weather permitting, telescopes will be available to observe the moon, Venus, and the late spring sky. Due to ongoing repairs at the observatory, the classroom is not available but the restroom is open. Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated.

Visitors may bring their own telescope if they have questions on how to use it or if it needs adjustment.

These events are sponsored by the Catawba Valley Astronomy Club. Visit its website at www.catawbasky.org for driving directions to the observatory. You may contact Jeff Whisenant at 828-850-6433 or catawbasky@gmail.com for additional information.