Lucas Mansion offers guided Christmas tours

HIDDENITE — People are invited to step back in time and experience Christmas — A Time to Sparkle and Shine at the Lucas Mansion this year.

The Christmas trees are up and the decorations are out. Learn of the old days, explore and imagine what it would have been like to spend Christmas in a three-story mansion 100 years ago.

The Lucas Mansion is offering guided tours of James Paul Lucas' three-story home. Participants will learn of his life and the history of the little town of Hiddenite. Cost for the tour is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors and children ages 6 and older. Children under 6 may participate for free.

A self-guided tour of the other areas of the home including the art gallery and third-floor antique toy and doll collection at the Hiddenite Center Lucas Mansion is free.

Visit the gift shop with loads of items for your loved one this year.

The Hiddenite Center Lucas Mansion is open to the public weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Holiday closings are Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1. The Lucas Mansion is located at 316 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite and is handicap accessible.

For more information, call 828-632-6966.