Lucas Mansion offers free admission in December

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion is decorated inside and out and offers free admission to the public through December. Holiday decorations and exhibit will remain through Jan. 8.

To allow social distancing, organizers ask that you call 828-632-6966 for your reservation. Every effort will be made to be safe with temperature checks, wearing of masks, and social distancing

Dana Roseman’s exhibit of paintings, “Reflections of God” is featured in the Lucas Mansion gallery through Jan. 8. Roseman is a visual artist and lay minister of Statesville. The exhibit is complemented by nativities selected from the collection of Lisa Barber of Hiddenite. Additional nativities enhance the decorations throughout the Lucas Mansion.

To learn more about the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center call 828-632-6966, email info@hiddenitearts.org or visit www.hiddenitearts.org This project was supported by the N.C. Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center’s Lucas Mansion and Educational Complex are wheelchair accessible.