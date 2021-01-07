Lucas Mansion named Local Historic Landmark

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County now has its first Local Historic Landmark as the Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance at their Jan. 4 meeting that designates the Lucas Mansion for the distinction.
Connie Kincaid, Business Development Manager for the Alexander County EDC and staff liaison for the Historic Preservation Committee, presented information about the local landmark designation.
The Lucas Mansion, which is the home of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, is preserved as an early 20th century house museum and art gallery, and serves as the county’s visitor center. The building was constructed in 1906 with major renovations in 1914 and 1984. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
Kincaid said the original landowner was Joseph Sharpe, who received the land through a North Carolina Land Grant in 1809. The original home was two stories, but after being purchased by James Paul “Diamond Jim” Lucas in 1908, it was cleverly converted into a three-story mansion. R.Y. and Eileen Lackey Sharpe purchased the property in 1981, and she began efforts to preserve the home and formed a private nonprofit 501(c)3 organization for the purpose of managing a museum and educational learning center called The Hiddenite Center. Mrs. Sharpe also added a new east wing to the mansion for public restrooms, more gallery space, and an elevator.