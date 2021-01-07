Lucas Mansion named Local Historic Landmark

TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County now has its first Local Historic Landmark as the Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance at their Jan. 4 meeting that designates the Lucas Mansion for the distinction.

Connie Kincaid, Business Development Manager for the Alexander County EDC and staff liaison for the Historic Preservation Committee, presented information about the local landmark designation.

The Lucas Mansion, which is the home of the Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center, is preserved as an early 20th century house museum and art gallery, and serves as the county’s visitor center. The building was constructed in 1906 with major renovations in 1914 and 1984. The property was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.