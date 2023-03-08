Lenoir-Rhyne University is revising its engineering physics program and expanding its faculty with two new members, a news release from the university stated.

The goal is to align the program with regional industry needs, giving graduates an edge in the job market, the release said.

Courtney McGahee and Ben Madison will join as full-time faculty in July to help expand the automation technology area in the department. Expanding that area will enable graduates to meet growing demand in industries throughout western North Carolina, while entering a career path with opportunities for advancement, the release said.

“There’s so much opportunity in this field. People think about automation in manufacturing first, but the industries in this area — fiber optics, furniture, textiles — are just one part of the demand for automation. We’ve worked with companies that are automating processes for utilities and internet services, setting up systems and redundancies because the loss of time is so expensive if the servers go down or the water stops running,” Madison, who has a master’s degree in engineering physics with a concentration in instrumentation and laboratory automation from Appalachian State, said in the release.

For example, Catawba and its surrounding counties are home to half a dozen data centers, including centers for Apple, Facebook and Google, which house servers that have become essential for business and everyday life, the release said. These companies contract with automation experts for HVAC systems, lighting, energy efficiency and other supports that keep the servers online.

McGahee, who completed her master's degree in engineering physics at Appalachian State University and earned a doctorates in physics at Clemson University, said in the release, “Both of us were trained in a very specific way that is oriented toward a focus on industry. The strength of the current program is that it’s very hands-on. With LR’s smaller class sizes, undergraduates can take on the unique problem-solving approaches that you can’t in a larger setting.”

Prior to LR, McGahee served as the graduate program director for engineering physics at Appalachian State.

“Courtney and Ben will be amazing additions to our program. Their years of experience and expertise will help move the Lenoir-Rhyne engineering physics program to the forefront of the field in our area and provide our students with the skills necessary to achieve their dreams,” said Shaun Williams, dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics.