LR summer youth band program planned

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University and the surrounding region feature award-winning music teachers and professional faculty gifted at helping aspiring musicians refine their skills and meet their potential.

They’ll be on hand July 12-16 for the eighth annual Lenoir-Rhyne summer youth band program along with middle school and high school musicians from throughout the area for a week’s worth of instruction and development.

If you are interested in registering, visit the Lenoir-Rhyne summer youth music band page or contact Christopher Nigrelli, D.M.A. at christopher.nigrelli@lr.edu.

“The opportunity to return to playing together in a band is vital to the health and welfare of students,” said Nigrelli, professor of music at LR and camp director. “Band is an important outlet for so many teens, and they’ve been largely away from this full-group setting for a long time. We’re eager to get back to making music.”

The program takes place in Mauney Music Building on LR’s campus. Drop-off begins at 8 a.m. with instruction running from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Tuition is $200, which includes instruction, lunch each day in the LR dining hall and a T-shirt.

Attendees receive daily instruction during full ensemble classes and in smaller group sectionals.