LR students, parents protest COVID-19 vaccine requirement

“Shouldn’t you depend on God a little more if you’re a Christian school?” Watts said.

Bobbie Kirby, who has a son in school at Lenoir-Rhyne, said she felt the student body and parents weren’t consulted in the decision-making process.

“I was shocked that they would do that,” Kirby said. “They are supposed to be a Christian school, but they’re not acting very godly. I don’t see how you can force that.”

Kirby said she felt the requirement was announced too late, not giving students enough time to make a decision. “I feel like they did that in a manipulative way,” she said.

Ultimately, it’ll be her son’s decision whether to get the vaccine, she said.

Holman says she isn’t going to get the COVID-19 vaccine now. She said if more research shows that the vaccine is safe in the long term, she may be more open to it. “I’m not anti-vaccine by any means,” she said.

As it stands now, though, she’s unlikely to be vaccinated, and the school says those not vaccinated will either have to defer enrollment or go to another school, according to the university.