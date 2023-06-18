Do you know what occupational therapy means? For me, occupational brings work or vocation to mind; therapy, some sort of treatment to help me with a physical or mental condition. So, OT might mean I get help from a professional so I can do my job.

Well, it’s sort of that, but not exactly.

First, occupational therapists work with all ages, meaning a 5-year-old likely has no job he needs help accomplishing unless the job is tying his shoes and because of a disability, he just can’t seem to master the task. Or there’s a 90-year-old who’s struggling with her favorite pastime, photography. Maybe arthritis or a stroke has affected her arms and hands, making it especially challenging to operate her camera.

Here’s a simple explanation from the website of the American Occupational Therapy Association: “Occupational therapy enables people of all ages to participate in daily living.”

Take a bath, prepare a meal, water the vegetable garden, volunteer at a local nonprofit, and so on.

I got an email from Vickie Blevins, executive director of Catawba County Council on Aging, telling me about the Council on Aging’s partnership with Lenoir-Rhyne University’s Master of Occupational Therapy program.

“For the past couple of years, we have had a group of students come to the West Hickory Senior Center for a presentation about senior needs and resources, and also to take part in some senior activities,” Blevins said in the email. “This year we’ve increased our collaboration by hosting interns from mid-May through the end of June from this program at the senior center.”

On June 6, I met with Vickie as well as the Council on Aging’s assistant director Ashelin McCoy; Heather Springer, second-year LR OT graduate student and president of the university’s Student Occupational Therapy Association; Sheri Toner, academic field work coordinator for the master of occupational therapy program at LR; and Nicole Coffey, assistant professor of occupational therapy at LR. Nicole is also the faculty adviser for the school of occupational therapy.

The relationship between LR’s program and the Council On Aging began a couple of years ago when Nicole was teaching a gerontology class and wanted to bring about some experiential learning by taking her class of 40 students to the Council On Aging’s West Hickory Senior Center. Vickie obliged and the students arrived for the purpose of experiencing some of the activities in which the seniors participated. The students took part in a tai chi class and played a trivia game as if they were the seniors.

This year another group of occupational therapy graduate students visited the West Hickory center. They experienced not only the activities but also interacted with the seniors. “And they loved it,” said Nicole. They played bingo and were part of the audience at a Medicare seminar.

“They had lots of great questions about Medicare,” said Vickie. “I was impressed by how much they knew.”

Because occupational therapists often work with seniors, they can advocate for them since the therapists understand Medicare.

As the women talked, it became clear that occupational therapists are health professionals dedicated to improving the lives of clients. As Nicole pointed out, occupational therapists work to understand their clients and what is important to them before setting goals, whether they are physical or psychological. “It’s very holistic,” said Nicole.

Additionally, occupational therapists consider a client’s culture and social environment. They see a problem and set about determining its root cause. For example, depression can lead to a sedentary lifestyle which can lead to poor health. The core issue to be addressed is the depression.

The occupational therapists also shared that they make goals — or the process of achieving them — as functional as possible. As Nicole explained, rather than going to a gym to do exercises, clients work on the physical activities associated with daily living, including meaningful everyday pursuits such as feeding the family dog, playing with him, and walking him, all of which involve much physical movement.

So now this summer, Vickie announced, the Council on Aging is hosting some interns — occupational therapists students from LR — at the West Hickory center. There are 11 first-year graduate students. Working in pairs with the exception of one student, each experiences a one-week rotation, working all day. It’s a part of the occupational therapist program’s Level One Physical Disabilities Field Work.

Said Sheri, “A lot of what they do (at West Hickory Senior Center) is learning how to talk with seniors, establish rapport, practice professionalism skills and observe people with potential physical disabilities as they participate with the seniors.”

For instance, on the day of our meeting, two interns participated in the seniors’ self-defense class. The following day, the students sat in on an elder abuse presentation.

All the while, suggested Nicole, the interns are asking themselves, “What could I do as an occupational therapist in this setting?”

According to Vickie, interns who joined seniors for a fall prevention class not only shared information and suggestions they’d learned, but “one of them demonstrated.”

“We’ve received benefits from this we didn’t expect,” Vickie pointed out.

Furthermore, the students are taking their relationship with West Hickory Senior Center back to the LR campus. They’ve hosted food drives to amass items for the West Hickory food bank. “As part of SOTA, they have community service obligations,” said Nicole. Working for the betterment of West Hickory seniors fulfills the obligations.

Everyone I talked to hopes the partnership between LR occupational therapist graduate students and West Hickory Senior Center continues. “We’ll definitely want to continue field work here,” said Sheri. “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership in the community.”

The seniors are enjoying the young people just as much as the students are appreciating their elders. Ashelin said, “The seniors have explained to the students the benefits of coming to the center. They’ve told them their life stories.”

One senior used to work in occupational therapy and is especially happy to spend time with the interns. Another West Hickory regular, one who felt she really didn’t need to use her walking cane, came to understand its importance when an intern kindly helped the woman understand why she really needed to use it. A third senior couldn’t have played bingo without an intern’s assistance.

“We love intergenerational stuff,” concluded Vickie. “We’re glad to be a resource to help with their training, and we’re happy to know occupational therapists are going out in the community with the knowledge they can tell clients about us or any senior center.”

One final bit of background: LR’s occupational therapy program began in the mid-1990s. It started as an undergraduate program but now is for graduate students. The minimum requirement for all practicing occupational therapists is that they have master’s degrees.

So now you know. Occupational therapists serve all ages and can work with clients on nearly every aspect of their lives. And bunches of these wonderful people graduate from LR every year.