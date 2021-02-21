LR baseball player loses parents to COVID-19; he's determined to finish degree

Maria was instrumental in Andy coming to Hickory.

After graduating high school, Andy attended a community college in Illinois. That’s where he connected with LRU Baseball Coach Chris Ramirez. “Coach Ramirez was coaching at a nearby university, so he pretty much recruited me for Lenoir-Rhyne,” Andy said. “I had never heard of Hickory before then.”

Andy and Maria researched Lenoir-Rhyne and the Hickory area before he started at the university. “We kind of went into it blind, but both of my parents and I really liked (Hickory),” he said.

Sending their youngest son to a university 12 hours away was not easy. “After we visited, my parents felt better about me going to school here. They were just like every other parent worried about their kids,” Andy said.

He leans on family

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Andy and his two siblings stuck together following the death of his parents. “I know they’re not my parents, but it’s the same love,” Andy said. “They treat me just like my parents would have — they knew them best.”

Family friends have also surrounded the trio with love and support. “My dad’s best friend has become like a father figure to us; they’ve become our second family,” Andy said.