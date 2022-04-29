LR appoints new deans for academic colleges

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University has appointed Mindy Makant as dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and Craig Schreiber as dean of the Charles M. Snipes College of Business and Economics. Both will assume their roles June 1.

In her most recent role, Makant served as associate professor of religious studies and director of the Living Well Center for Vocation and Purpose. As divisional dean, Makant’s responsibilities include academic affairs, faculty affairs and research support. She will oversee the programs in various subjects, from criminal justice and political science to English and languages.

“I am confident in Mindy Makant’s leadership abilities and skills in navigating the many different disciplines that compose the College of Humanities and Social Sciences,” said LR President Fred Whitt. “Her willingness to assume the responsibilities of leading the college speaks volumes about her commitment to our university’s students, faculty and staff.”

“The College of Humanities and Social Sciences has wonderful faculty,” Makant said. “It is a creative and collaborative college, and I am excited about this opportunity.”

In addition to her roles as associate professor and director of the Living Well Center, Makant led the efforts as co-chair of Lenoir-Rhyne’s Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation review and co-chaired the efforts to revise the core curriculum. She also serves as the college faculty representative to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and currently serves on the provost search committee.

The author of numerous articles, Makant also wrote two books: “The Practice of Story: Suffering and the Possibilities of Redemption” and “Holy Mischief: In Honor and Celebration of Women in Ministry.” In 2021, Makant received the prestigious Roediger Distinguished Service Professorship and the Faculty Scholar Award in 2019.

Aside from her academic commitments, Makant serves as an ordained deacon in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and a certified spiritual director. She currently volunteers on the ELCA’s Social Statement Task Force on Church, State and Civic Engagement.

Makant earned her bachelor’s degree in Spanish from Mercer University, a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of West Georgia, a master’s degree in theology from Ohio Dominican University, and a doctorate in theology and ethics from Duke University Divinity School.

Schreiber, professor of management, will now assume academic affairs, faculty affairs and research support responsibilities. In addition, he will provide oversight of business internships and community partnerships, directing the programs in subjects from accounting to finance to management.

“I am equally excited for Dr. Schreiber to lead in this role,” Whitt said. “He has proven leadership skills that will continue the school’s upward trajectory and build important relationships within the community and across the region. He is also one of the most passionate and devoted advocates for Lenoir-Rhyne and higher education.”

“I’m honored to serve my university colleagues and the Hickory community in this capacity," Schreiber said. "My family and I have been a part of the Lenoir-Rhyne and Hickory community for many years, and I am grateful to have this opportunity to contribute more."

Schreiber has been at Lenoir-Rhyne for nearly 14 years, starting as an assistant professor in 2008. He also serves as co-director of the Broyhill Institute for Leadership and has conducted research and consulted with a variety of organizations including General Motors, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bank of America, Lockheed Martin Corp., NASA, Office of Naval Research and U.S. Army Research Laboratory. His research has been published in book chapters and journals. Additionally, Schreiber was the Positive Turbulence Fellow at the Center for Creative Leadership, a Salzburg Global Fellow and a Fulbright Specialist. He has been extensively involved in global education and study-travel programs.

Schreiber received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Frostburg State University, a Master of Science in social and decision science from Carnegie Mellon University and a doctorate in computation, organizations and society, also from Carnegie Mellon.