Lowe's Home Improvement helps Exodus Homes

The 100 Hometowns program is a nationwide initiative celebrating Lowe’s centennial, and they invited people across the country to nominate hometown projects in need. Lowe’s received more than 2,200 requests from all over the country and chose 100 community improvement projects that span urban, rural and suburban communities benefiting seniors, veterans, children, small business owners, students and programs like Exodus Homes.

The renovation includes new flooring in the kitchen, a new commercial freezer, oven, and toaster, air conditioning, a new hot and cold steam table, two handicap accessible bathrooms, other handicap accessible features, expanded dining area, improved audio-visual capability, and a mural celebrating the 25th year of the Exodus Ministry.

Luckadoo volunteered to manage the entire project which has been a full-time effort over the past few months, “Tommy has been our champion to carry this huge undertaking for us and without him none of this would have happened,” Smith said.