If you are looking for a low-maintenance, drought-tolerant, deer-resistant perennial which will bring pollinators to your garden, then Agastache is the plant for you.

Pronounced, ah-GAH-sta-kee, it is also referred to as anise hyssop or fragrant hyssop or fake licorice or hummingbird mint. No matter how you pronounce it or what you call it, this is a wonderful plant for your garden.

Anise hyssop comes in a wide range of colors from pink to orange to blue to purple and a few in-between. This hardy perennial has a very long bloom period throughout the summer. It attracts bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. If you let it winter in place and wait until spring to prune it, its seeds will be a good source of food for small birds during the cold months. Being deer and rabbit resistant is a definite bonus for this plant.

Popular varieties are blue fortune which reaches 2-3 feet at maturity. It has 5-inch spikes in a powdery blue color. Blue bayou is more compact, growing to about 18 inches with indigo blue flowers. Another compact variety is rosie posie, loaded with magenta flowers.

Agastache is a perfect flower for mass planting or for a cottage garden. It even grows well in a container. It prefers full sun and good drainage. Once established, it will become drought tolerant.

While it is in the mint family, there is not the worry of invasive spreading. The foliage also has a wonderful fragrance of mint or licorice. Drop a couple leaves in your tea, relax and enjoy the activity this wonderful plant will bring to your garden.