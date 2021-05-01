Love story: Couple devote years to book about church

While it’s being promoted as local history, “The Faith of Our Fathers Still Lives!” is in many ways a love story.
Written by Laura Anne Campbell Harrison and Stephen R. Harrison and published by Catawba Valley Community College’s Redhawk Publications, the book tells the story of Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newton, the oldest church in Catawba County.
Built around 1757 by German Protestant immigrants from a part of old Germany known as Palatinate, Old St. Paul’s predates Catawba County, which was formed from Lincoln County in 1842.
In 2003, Laura Anne Harrison was approached by the pastor of Old St. Paul’s to put together a scrapbook about the history of the church. She and husband Stephen — members of the church since the 1990s — began researching the history of Old St. Paul’s and its congregation, not guessing that the project would take more than 15 years and thousands of hours to complete.
Stephen, now retired from Corning, said it soon became apparent that the old records should be located and thoroughly researched. Just finding some of those records proved to be challenging but was an adventure that he and Laura Anne truly enjoyed, he said. Likewise, transcribing various documents and hand-written materials was at times tedious but rewarding.
“We worked in partnership, sharing the joys of finding records long believed to have been lost,” he said.
The resulting 231-page book tells the story of Old St. Paul’s and its congregants through historic documents, old newspaper accounts, church bulletins, diary entries, photographs and other resources. It’s a story of people with deep love for God and community, told by a pair of writers who obviously share that love.
Laura Anne did not live to see the completion of the project. She died of Alzheimer’s in October 2019. She and Stephen were married for 47 years.
“My mom’s faith was unbelievable,” said daughter Rebecca Leigh Harrison Ferrell. “I believe one of the reasons she was put on this Earth was to write this book.”
Another daughter, Margaret Leigh Harrison Rocheleau, writes in an introduction to the book that her mother loved the written word and loved creating pathways and portals to lives and stories.
“My mom also loved Jesus,” Rocheleau writes. “She would listen to Christian radio, read Christian books and the Bible often. She wrote prayers to God. She wanted her life to have meaning that goes beyond the everyday mundane of ‘today.’ And, she used written words to transport her there.
“My mom passionately believed those who came before had powerful and meaningful stories to tell. As a member of Old St. Paul’s Church, she valued the gift of knowing that she was working on a book that could document and reveal the voices of those who came before. She believed that she could document and show the hand of God throughout church history.”
Daughter Stephanie Anne Harrison Workman writes that her mom’s work on the book was a labor of love.
“She longed and ached for the people who have a connection with Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, for the citizens of Catawba County, and for the people of the surrounding area to understand their religious and cultural backgrounds, helping to give courage and fortitude in the midst of a chaotic and fearful world,” Workman writes.
Stephen said he and Laura Anne wanted the book to reflect an unending flow of love.
“The history of Old St. Paul’s is a continuous chain of people who loved our Lord and wanted to serve the community,” he said.
If that’s not enough about love, there’s an old story included in the book about a minister who was leading a wagon train through North Carolina to Missouri. The minister’s wife, suffering from tuberculosis, became very ill and when they arrived at the beautiful Old St. Paul’s Church site, begged her husband to allow her to remain behind so she might be buried there.
Legend has it that the young husband decided to leave her with the folks of Old St. Paul’s, and after having prayers with her he kissed her and bade her goodbye.
The marker for her grave is a tomb-type monument with a marble slab. The inscription states that she was Mary Kistler, consort of the Rev. Paul Kistler, and that she was 27 when she died in 1843.
“The Faith of Our Fathers Still Lives!” will be released at 3 p.m. Sunday during an event at the historic church at 2035 Old Conover Startown Road, Newton. The book costs $40, with all proceeds going to the Old St. Paul’s historic preservation fund. After Sunday, books may be purchased online through the church’s website, www.oldstpaulslutheran.org.
The 231 pages of “The Faith of Our Fathers Still Lives!” is selected from a full manuscript of 1,267 pages. The full manuscript is to be made available online, although no date has been set for that. Stephen said he is grateful to several people, including Kelly Parker, who helped edit the printed portion of the project. Powell Sigmon provided funding to keep the digital version online for 10 years. The Settlemyre Family Endowment provided the funding for publication.