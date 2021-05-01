Love story: Couple devote years to book about church

Daughter Stephanie Anne Harrison Workman writes that her mom’s work on the book was a labor of love.

“She longed and ached for the people who have a connection with Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, for the citizens of Catawba County, and for the people of the surrounding area to understand their religious and cultural backgrounds, helping to give courage and fortitude in the midst of a chaotic and fearful world,” Workman writes.

Stephen said he and Laura Anne wanted the book to reflect an unending flow of love.

“The history of Old St. Paul’s is a continuous chain of people who loved our Lord and wanted to serve the community,” he said.

If that’s not enough about love, there’s an old story included in the book about a minister who was leading a wagon train through North Carolina to Missouri. The minister’s wife, suffering from tuberculosis, became very ill and when they arrived at the beautiful Old St. Paul’s Church site, begged her husband to allow her to remain behind so she might be buried there.

Legend has it that the young husband decided to leave her with the folks of Old St. Paul’s, and after having prayers with her he kissed her and bade her goodbye.