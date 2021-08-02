Love of electronics leads Rodriguez to lifelong career

Rene Rodriguez grew up in El Salvador dreaming of being an astronaut. That dream helped launch his love of electronics.
He was curious to know how things worked, played with Lego toys to build his own creations and was drawn to the mechanics of electronics.
“The owner of an electronics workshop in my neighborhood, who was a friend of my mother, used to give me scrap metal from radio recorders from which I would take the bulbs, motors and wires out and put them in my toy cars,” Rodriguez said. “I would also keep the money that my mother gave me to buy snacks at school to buy batteries to run the toys that I had modified.’
In high school, he specialized in electronics, then studied industrial engineering and business administration in undergraduate and graduate school. His passion led him to a 30-year career in the field of telecommunications and electromechanics. He worked for several companies in El Salvador, wrote newspaper columns on electronics and started his own lab to bring his ideas to life.
In 2018, Rodriguez moved to California. In 2019, he moved to Hickory to be near family. Now he works in machine operations and is studying English at Catawba Valley Community College, where his daughters are attending college.
Rodriguez also is in the midst of earning his doctorate in engineering. He plans to reopen his technology company in Hickory and continue his work on a humanoid robot and improvements to solar energy cells, he said.
“(I want) to contribute to the technological development of the city and open new jobs,” Rodriguez said. “I want to see the ‘made in Hickory’ seal on my products and services.”
The ultimate dream would be to work at NASA, Rodriguez said. He is a part of El Salvador Aerospace Institute, a nonprofit based in Colorado and El Salvador that focuses on development of experimental aerospace technology, he said.
Rodriguez recently discussed his work and life. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What interests you most about your work?
What interests me most about my job is new learning and experience. Each job provides me with very different knowledge and experiences, and that means that I have many tools, criteria and different ways of doing things, and solving problems.
What motivates you?
My family. I am the head of my home, and I am the first of four siblings. My wife, my two daughters and my three siblings motivate me to do things well, give them the best possible example, serve my country, society and when I have to render an account to God, I hope to do it with the satisfaction of having done the right thing.
Do you have a passion for your work? If so, why?
Yes, I do, because each work experience allows me to apply part of my knowledge. It brings me new ideas. I meet new people, and it also allows me to reapply some knowledge to improve what is done or create new ways of doing things.
I’m also passionate because I solve the most complex problems that come my way, trying to save as much time and money as possible in the process.
What are some of your experiences in life that stand out to you most?
First, the lack of resources during my childhood motivated me to develop the desire to improve and the creativity to solve disadvantaged situations. I have worked and studied simultaneously since I was 12 years old, and that has allowed me to learn many things.
Second, the case of my wife. Twenty-three years ago, when I was going to ask her to be my girlfriend, I was confident that she would say yes at once because I had everything well-calculated, but at that moment she said no. I had to reformulate the whole strategy again and insist until she finally said yes.
What is the most important thing to know about you?
That I have a great fighting spirit, with sureness and faith to do what I propose to myself. I am honest, sincere, trustworthy and I always try to do the right thing. I am straightforward and guided by the principles and values that I learned from my family, at school and in the Boy Scouts movement, because for me, principles and values are not negotiable.