Love of electronics leads Rodriguez to lifelong career

Yes, I do, because each work experience allows me to apply part of my knowledge. It brings me new ideas. I meet new people, and it also allows me to reapply some knowledge to improve what is done or create new ways of doing things.

I’m also passionate because I solve the most complex problems that come my way, trying to save as much time and money as possible in the process.

What are some of your experiences in life that stand out to you most?

First, the lack of resources during my childhood motivated me to develop the desire to improve and the creativity to solve disadvantaged situations. I have worked and studied simultaneously since I was 12 years old, and that has allowed me to learn many things.

Second, the case of my wife. Twenty-three years ago, when I was going to ask her to be my girlfriend, I was confident that she would say yes at once because I had everything well-calculated, but at that moment she said no. I had to reformulate the whole strategy again and insist until she finally said yes.

What is the most important thing to know about you?

That I have a great fighting spirit, with sureness and faith to do what I propose to myself. I am honest, sincere, trustworthy and I always try to do the right thing. I am straightforward and guided by the principles and values that I learned from my family, at school and in the Boy Scouts movement, because for me, principles and values are not negotiable.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.