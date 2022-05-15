Lots of jobs, few qualified workers: How employment, tourism, quality of life and housing will play a role in growth

At the beginning of 2022, there were about 7,000 open jobs in Catawba County. There were 2,700 unemployed people looking for jobs.

The gap between jobs and workers is significant. People are retiring faster than they are entering the workforce. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the demand for workers and diminished the workforce.

The problem is not unique to Catawba County, said Lindsay Keisler, president and CEO of the Chamber of Catawba County.

“It’s a complex multi-faceted problem and solution,” Keisler said. “The basis is going to be leadership taking action. The foundation is we’ve got to make some intentional yet bold and strategic moves to impact our future. We recognize that every community in the U.S. and beyond is having these same issues and having these same conversations. We’re not alone, but we have to be more competitive.”

In Catawba County, the labor force is about 78,000 strong, as of February. The unemployment rate is 3.7%, leaving little room to fill the growing number of jobs in the region.

There is a need to bring people to Catawba County, keep them in the area and train them to fill the thousands of empty jobs in the county. Government and business leaders agree: there is no one way to do so, but an approach on multiple fronts can build the workforce in Catawba County and help the region grow.

As Scott Millar, president of the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation, says: There is not one single ingredient most important to making a cake. Each plays its own part, just as many factors play roles in growth.

“All those ingredients in this recipe are important, that’s why it’s so critical that we attack this from so many angles,” Millar said.

Some of the issues at the heart of the people problem are jobs and employment, quality of life and housing. This four-part series by the Hickory Daily Record will explore each of those facets and the future of Catawba County.

