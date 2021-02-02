Lost loved ones, love for Hickory motivate woman in feeding homeless

At first, they made 30 to 40 meals a week and spread them out into the community. Exon was financing it all herself, buying rice, beef and other goods in bulk.

By December, they were serving about 60 meals a week and the people they served came to know Exon and other volunteers. There were about 25 by then, but demand for meals and other donations like clothes, blankets and first aid and hygiene products was growing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Exon took to Facebook. In just a few weeks, The Kindness Project — Hickory NC Facebook group has garnered more attention than Exon could have hoped for.

They got more volunteers and donations. They were able to bump their meal capacity to 150 in one week.

“It really is the effort of everybody that is making us successful,” Exon said. “I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been able to encourage people to join in.”

The project has helped Exon, her children and the children of her fellow volunteers learn more about their community and be reminded of the importance of helping others, Exon said.

She and her husband aimed to raise their children not to feel entitled. Anyone could end up needing a free meal, Exon said.