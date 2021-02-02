Lost loved ones, love for Hickory motivate woman in feeding homeless

Megan Exon’s sister died seven years ago. Her husband passed away two years ago. Their lives drive Exon in her work to help those in need.
Exon always had an instinct to give. When she was a single mother of two, she and her children would pack a couple bag lunches once a week and hand them out to anyone who was hungry. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic left people jobless or financially weakened, she said she needed to step up again.
The memory of her lost loved ones pushed Exon to help. She’d seen her sister give the coat off her back to someone in need twice. Exon’s husband once bought a fridge for a single mother who felt bad because she couldn’t give her children cold apple juice.
“They are why I do this,” Exon said.
It started in July with a handful of family, friends and Exon’s three children putting together meals for homeless or hungry people. As a former caterer, Exon made meals full of flavor.
“I want to give them a meal that they look at and it feels like they got it from a restaurant,” she said. “That way they know that we care about them.”
Then they took to the streets of Hickory, visiting shelters and hotels housing families in need to provide them with a hot meal once a week.
Her goal is to feed the hungry and spread a little love. That’s why she named the effort The Kindness Project.
At first, they made 30 to 40 meals a week and spread them out into the community. Exon was financing it all herself, buying rice, beef and other goods in bulk.
By December, they were serving about 60 meals a week and the people they served came to know Exon and other volunteers. There were about 25 by then, but demand for meals and other donations like clothes, blankets and first aid and hygiene products was growing.
Exon took to Facebook. In just a few weeks, The Kindness Project — Hickory NC Facebook group has garnered more attention than Exon could have hoped for.
They got more volunteers and donations. They were able to bump their meal capacity to 150 in one week.
“It really is the effort of everybody that is making us successful,” Exon said. “I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve been able to encourage people to join in.”
The project has helped Exon, her children and the children of her fellow volunteers learn more about their community and be reminded of the importance of helping others, Exon said.
She and her husband aimed to raise their children not to feel entitled. Anyone could end up needing a free meal, Exon said.
“It's so important we don’t turn a blind eye to these people because you don't know when you're next,” she said. “None of these families living in these hotels thought they would be living in a hotel with their children, anyone could end up there.”
Exon and the volunteers have formed bonds with the people they serve. They ask how they can help, and try to get them anything they may need. Some people have come to rely on The Kindness Project, Exon said.
“One of the things people have said to me that touched me was they thank us for not giving up on them,” Exon said. “It didn’t make sense to me. But they said, ‘You’re here every week, we know you'll be here we can count on you.’”
With people relying on her, Exon has no plans to stop feeding them.
“I truly love Hickory and I want so badly to make a difference,” Exon said. “If we can help alleviate some problems for others then maybe we can make Hickory one of the best cities again. … We’re going to make it a reality.”
Exon's next step is encouraging people to fill blessing boxes and build new ones. If anyone is interested in building a blessing box, Exon and her volunteers are willing to help, she said.