SHERRILLS FORD — When an adult child dies, parents may need the support of understanding peers, grief counseling and a strong support group.

When losing an adult child, grief can be compounded by the emotions of not only losing a child but the loss of a friend as well. Understanding your grief takes patience, strength, and courage.

Carolina Caring is offering a support group for parents who have experienced the loss of a child over 21 years of age. Register by March 10.

The support group will meet Thursdays, March 16, March 30, April 13 and April 27, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Carolina Caring, 7473 Sherrills Ford Road, Sherrills Ford.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling.

Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.