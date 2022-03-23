Lost a spouse or partner? Support available

NEWTON — Carolina Caring is offering a free, five-week support group for anyone who has lost a spouse or companion.

Beginning on Thursday, March 31, and continuing every Thursday in April from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the group will meet at Carolina Caring’s Newton campus, 3975 Robinson Road. The group will also be offered virtually on the same days and times via Zoom. Instructions for participation will be provided at the time of registration.

Led by trained bereavement counselors, group members will gather with others who are walking a similar path of grief. Throughout the sessions, members will have an opportunity to share memories of their loved ones, learn more about the grief process and gain coping skills.

Space is limited. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support, contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.