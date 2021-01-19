Looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's how to get an appointment

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine are available, but phone lines to make an appointment are busy.

Catawba County Public Health is offering the vaccine to anyone over 65 as of Jan. 14, in line with recommendations from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The vaccine is free and available to county residents through the health department, but an appointment is required.

To get an appointment, eligible residents can call the appointment line at 828-695-6650 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Patients of the Catawba Valley Health System can access vaccines by calling 828-326-3993. The hospital system is offering the vaccine to people 65 and older and health care workers.

Caldwell County is also offering the vaccine to people over 65. To get on a waiting list for an appointment to get the vaccine, call 828-426-8486 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or sign up online. https://www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccinations

Caldwell UNC Healthcare is vaccinating people, as well. Appointments are required and can be made online. https://vaccine.unchealthcare.org/get-vaccinated/